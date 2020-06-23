All apartments in Cornelius
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
18805 Bluff Point Road
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

18805 Bluff Point Road

18805 Bluff Point Road · No Longer Available
Cornelius
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

18805 Bluff Point Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An awesome, affordable duplex with a prime Cornelius location!

The floor plan with electric heat includes 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths! The comfortable living area features an open family room and an an adjacent dining area. The step saver galley kitchen offers excellent storage and work space, and a comfortable configuration that will makes cooking and clean up a breeze. The master bedroom features an en suite bath with a shower. Other features include a 2-car attached garage, a long circular driveway, a large yard and a patio.

Location, location, location! This home is within walking distance to beautiful Lake Norman, Robbins Park and Kenton Place! Just minutes to Birkdale Village for tons of shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife! Easy access to several local parks and the McDowell Creek Greenway. Close to I-77 access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18805 Bluff Point Road have any available units?
18805 Bluff Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18805 Bluff Point Road have?
Some of 18805 Bluff Point Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18805 Bluff Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
18805 Bluff Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18805 Bluff Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 18805 Bluff Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18805 Bluff Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 18805 Bluff Point Road offers parking.
Does 18805 Bluff Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18805 Bluff Point Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18805 Bluff Point Road have a pool?
No, 18805 Bluff Point Road does not have a pool.
Does 18805 Bluff Point Road have accessible units?
No, 18805 Bluff Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18805 Bluff Point Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18805 Bluff Point Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 18805 Bluff Point Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 18805 Bluff Point Road does not have units with air conditioning.
