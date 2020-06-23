18805 Bluff Point Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

An awesome, affordable duplex with a prime Cornelius location!



The floor plan with electric heat includes 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths! The comfortable living area features an open family room and an an adjacent dining area. The step saver galley kitchen offers excellent storage and work space, and a comfortable configuration that will makes cooking and clean up a breeze. The master bedroom features an en suite bath with a shower. Other features include a 2-car attached garage, a long circular driveway, a large yard and a patio.



Location, location, location! This home is within walking distance to beautiful Lake Norman, Robbins Park and Kenton Place! Just minutes to Birkdale Village for tons of shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife! Easy access to several local parks and the McDowell Creek Greenway. Close to I-77 access.