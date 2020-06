Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Large two story home with fenced yard in Glenridge - Spacious 4BR/2.5 Bath home in Glenridge. Features a formal dining room, family room and two car garage. Fenced backyard. Brand new granite ctops in kitchen, new laminate flooring throughout. No carpet! Fresh paint throughout. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping, schools and I-77. Dogs will be considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available now.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5008966)