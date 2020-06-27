All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated September 16 2019

18691 Vineyard Point Lane

18691 Vineyard Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18691 Vineyard Point Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
all utils included
internet access
furnished
Furnished two bedroom condo on Lake Norman - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit can be leased from Sept 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019. Sit outside on balcony and enjoy the lake view.
All utilities included plus cable and internet.

(RLNE5067205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18691 Vineyard Point Lane have any available units?
18691 Vineyard Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18691 Vineyard Point Lane have?
Some of 18691 Vineyard Point Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18691 Vineyard Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18691 Vineyard Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18691 Vineyard Point Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18691 Vineyard Point Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18691 Vineyard Point Lane offer parking?
No, 18691 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18691 Vineyard Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18691 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18691 Vineyard Point Lane have a pool?
No, 18691 Vineyard Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18691 Vineyard Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 18691 Vineyard Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18691 Vineyard Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18691 Vineyard Point Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18691 Vineyard Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18691 Vineyard Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
