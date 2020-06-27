18691 Vineyard Point Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed all utils included internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Furnished two bedroom condo on Lake Norman - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit can be leased from Sept 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019. Sit outside on balcony and enjoy the lake view.

All utilities included plus cable and internet.



(RLNE5067205)