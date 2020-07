Amenities

Executive large five bedroom, three bath house wit lots of upgrades. The expansive family room offers a gas fireplace. The master offers a customized walk-in closet and separate tub / shower. Enjoy the formal living and dining room areas downstairs. The last bedroom and one full bath is located over detached garage. Located on a quiet street with shopping and restaurants close by.