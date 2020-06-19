All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:37 AM

17819 Peninsula Club D

17819 Peninsula Club Drive · (201) 845-7300
Location

17819 Peninsula Club Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
The Peninsula

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
tennis court
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
You found one of the ONLY LAKE NORMAN WATERFRONT homes for rent in the desirable Peninsula neighborhood. Located on Jetton Road across the street from the Peninsula Golf Club, you can walk to the 1st tee, driving range, tennis courts, health facility and pool in under five minutes. Enjoy luxury style living with panoramic views of Lake Norman from your new home. With three fireplaces and numerous areas for family gatherings and entertaining friends, this property is move in ready and priced to sell. Did we mention your new home comes with a deeded boat slip? Schedule your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17819 Peninsula Club D have any available units?
17819 Peninsula Club D has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17819 Peninsula Club D have?
Some of 17819 Peninsula Club D's amenities include pool, tennis court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17819 Peninsula Club D currently offering any rent specials?
17819 Peninsula Club D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17819 Peninsula Club D pet-friendly?
No, 17819 Peninsula Club D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 17819 Peninsula Club D offer parking?
No, 17819 Peninsula Club D does not offer parking.
Does 17819 Peninsula Club D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17819 Peninsula Club D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17819 Peninsula Club D have a pool?
Yes, 17819 Peninsula Club D has a pool.
Does 17819 Peninsula Club D have accessible units?
No, 17819 Peninsula Club D does not have accessible units.
Does 17819 Peninsula Club D have units with dishwashers?
No, 17819 Peninsula Club D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17819 Peninsula Club D have units with air conditioning?
No, 17819 Peninsula Club D does not have units with air conditioning.
