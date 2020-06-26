Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 17620 Harbor Walk Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
17620 Harbor Walk Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17620 Harbor Walk Drive
17620 Harbor Walk Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
17620 Harbor Walk Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Westmoreland
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning one story home in desirable Westmoreland! Great location close to shopping, dining & entertainment. Easy walk to Birkdale Village!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17620 Harbor Walk Drive have any available units?
17620 Harbor Walk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cornelius, NC
.
What amenities does 17620 Harbor Walk Drive have?
Some of 17620 Harbor Walk Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17620 Harbor Walk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17620 Harbor Walk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17620 Harbor Walk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17620 Harbor Walk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cornelius
.
Does 17620 Harbor Walk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17620 Harbor Walk Drive offers parking.
Does 17620 Harbor Walk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17620 Harbor Walk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17620 Harbor Walk Drive have a pool?
No, 17620 Harbor Walk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17620 Harbor Walk Drive have accessible units?
No, 17620 Harbor Walk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17620 Harbor Walk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17620 Harbor Walk Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17620 Harbor Walk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17620 Harbor Walk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Similar Pages
Cornelius 1 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Cornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Gaffney, SC
Belmont, NC
Newton, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Weddington, NC
Ranlo, NC
Lewisville, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Monroe, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College