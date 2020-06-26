All apartments in Cornelius
17620 Harbor Walk Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

17620 Harbor Walk Drive

17620 Harbor Walk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17620 Harbor Walk Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Westmoreland

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning one story home in desirable Westmoreland! Great location close to shopping, dining & entertainment. Easy walk to Birkdale Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17620 Harbor Walk Drive have any available units?
17620 Harbor Walk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 17620 Harbor Walk Drive have?
Some of 17620 Harbor Walk Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17620 Harbor Walk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17620 Harbor Walk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17620 Harbor Walk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17620 Harbor Walk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 17620 Harbor Walk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17620 Harbor Walk Drive offers parking.
Does 17620 Harbor Walk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17620 Harbor Walk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17620 Harbor Walk Drive have a pool?
No, 17620 Harbor Walk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17620 Harbor Walk Drive have accessible units?
No, 17620 Harbor Walk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17620 Harbor Walk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17620 Harbor Walk Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17620 Harbor Walk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17620 Harbor Walk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
