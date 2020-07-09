17243 Doe Valley Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Enjoy this beautiful home complete with maple cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances! Open living/dining areas lead to a large balcony that can be used as 3 season outdoor room. Storage room on deck! Both bedrooms offer private baths, ceiling fans and nice closets. Washer/Dryer & refrigerator are included! Luxury vinyl plank flooring! Community pool with large sundeck FITNESS Center, Picnic area with gills, tables & gazebo! Close to schools, shopping, Greenway, Birkdale, Interstates & Lake Norman... the list goes on and on! Secure, well lit, covered building entries with intercom system! Call now for your private showing! This one will not last long! *Owner is licensed Realtor and will Manage Property.