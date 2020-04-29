All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17117 Doe Valley Court

17117 Doe Valley Ct · No Longer Available
Location

17117 Doe Valley Ct, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Spacious 2nd floor condo in Cornelius! Fully equipped kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Formal Dining Room & spacious family room w/ ceiling fans and access to balcony. Master suite w/ huge walk-in closet and full private bat w/ oversized vanity. Large 2nd bedroom w/ ample closet space. Laundry room w/ furnished washer & dryer. All electric appliances. Water is included. Access to community pool & fitness room.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/17117-doe-valley-court ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17117 Doe Valley Court have any available units?
17117 Doe Valley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 17117 Doe Valley Court have?
Some of 17117 Doe Valley Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17117 Doe Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
17117 Doe Valley Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17117 Doe Valley Court pet-friendly?
No, 17117 Doe Valley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 17117 Doe Valley Court offer parking?
No, 17117 Doe Valley Court does not offer parking.
Does 17117 Doe Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17117 Doe Valley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17117 Doe Valley Court have a pool?
Yes, 17117 Doe Valley Court has a pool.
Does 17117 Doe Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 17117 Doe Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17117 Doe Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17117 Doe Valley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17117 Doe Valley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17117 Doe Valley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
