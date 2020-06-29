All apartments in Cornelius
17104 Graysac Court
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:46 AM

17104 Graysac Court

17104 Graysac Court · No Longer Available
Location

17104 Graysac Court, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath ranch home with open floor plan in move in condition. Fenced back yard. Near Birkdale Village and Kenton Place. Boat slips available in Vineyard Point, a short walk to the docks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

