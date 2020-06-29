Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath ranch home with open floor plan in move in condition. Fenced back yard. Near Birkdale Village and Kenton Place. Boat slips available in Vineyard Point, a short walk to the docks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17104 Graysac Court have any available units?
17104 Graysac Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 17104 Graysac Court have?
Some of 17104 Graysac Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17104 Graysac Court currently offering any rent specials?
17104 Graysac Court is not currently offering any rent specials.