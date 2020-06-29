17104 Graysac Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath ranch home with open floor plan in move in condition. Fenced back yard. Near Birkdale Village and Kenton Place. Boat slips available in Vineyard Point, a short walk to the docks.