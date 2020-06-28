All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 11218 Suunto Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
11218 Suunto Lane
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

11218 Suunto Lane

11218 Suunto Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11218 Suunto Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031
Heritage Green

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2-story home with a convenient location in Cornelius For Rent! Main level with hardwoods, Great Room with gas log fireplace, open Dining area, Laundry Closet, Half Bath and Kitchen with Eating Bar and Pantry. Upper level with Master Suite with garden tub and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath. Enjoy the rear over-sized Patio area, Fenced Yard, Front Porch and Detached 2-Car Garage. Walk to the community pool and playground. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available one week from an approved application!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11218 Suunto Lane have any available units?
11218 Suunto Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 11218 Suunto Lane have?
Some of 11218 Suunto Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11218 Suunto Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11218 Suunto Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11218 Suunto Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11218 Suunto Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11218 Suunto Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11218 Suunto Lane offers parking.
Does 11218 Suunto Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11218 Suunto Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11218 Suunto Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11218 Suunto Lane has a pool.
Does 11218 Suunto Lane have accessible units?
No, 11218 Suunto Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11218 Suunto Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11218 Suunto Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11218 Suunto Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11218 Suunto Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College