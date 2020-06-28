11218 Suunto Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2-story home with a convenient location in Cornelius For Rent! Main level with hardwoods, Great Room with gas log fireplace, open Dining area, Laundry Closet, Half Bath and Kitchen with Eating Bar and Pantry. Upper level with Master Suite with garden tub and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath. Enjoy the rear over-sized Patio area, Fenced Yard, Front Porch and Detached 2-Car Garage. Walk to the community pool and playground. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available one week from an approved application!