Concord, NC
Summerlin at Concord
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM

Summerlin at Concord

500 Summerlake Dr SW · (678) 710-3874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Summerlake Dr SW, Concord, NC 28025

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0709 · Avail. now

$937

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 0307 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 855 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summerlin at Concord.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per application over 18 yrs old
Deposit: $150 (1Bedroom), $200 (2 Bedroom), $300 (3 Bedroom) - Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $375
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No Breed restrictions, 50 lbs weight limit
Dogs
fee: $375
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 50 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summerlin at Concord have any available units?
Summerlin at Concord has 2 units available starting at $937 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does Summerlin at Concord have?
Some of Summerlin at Concord's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summerlin at Concord currently offering any rent specials?
Summerlin at Concord is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summerlin at Concord pet-friendly?
Yes, Summerlin at Concord is pet friendly.
Does Summerlin at Concord offer parking?
Yes, Summerlin at Concord offers parking.
Does Summerlin at Concord have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summerlin at Concord does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summerlin at Concord have a pool?
Yes, Summerlin at Concord has a pool.
Does Summerlin at Concord have accessible units?
Yes, Summerlin at Concord has accessible units.
Does Summerlin at Concord have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summerlin at Concord has units with dishwashers.
