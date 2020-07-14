Summerlin at Concord

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per application over 18 yrs old
Deposit: $150 (1Bedroom), $200 (2 Bedroom), $300 (3 Bedroom) - Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $375
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No Breed restrictions, 50 lbs weight limit
Dogs
fee: $375
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 50 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot.