Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance cc payments conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub lobby new construction online portal package receiving yoga

Your journey for the perfect place to live stops at The Station at Poplar Tent. Serene views, state of the art amenities, and top of the line finishes are anxiously waiting to welcome you home. Our luxury homes offer a variety of distinctive features including enormous closets, stand-alone showers, built in wine racks and more. Relax on our tranquil deck surrounding a salt water pool, first-rate fitness studio and business & coffee lounge. Your pets need luxury as well and will enjoy our expansive pet park. Nestled in a tranquil setting in Concord, NC you are minutes from the best in shopping, dining, and entertainment. You can enjoy the desired charm of Concord and are only a short commute to Uptown Charlotte.