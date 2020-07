Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors cable included fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park elevator gym parking playground pool pool table bike storage garage key fob access package receiving trash valet yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill dog grooming area internet access lobby smoke-free community

Welcome to Hawthorne at the Glen, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located just outside of Charlotte in the thriving city of Concord, NC. Featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, Hawthorne at the Glen promotes what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.