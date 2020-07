Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool accessible parking on-site laundry bbq/grill car wash area community garden courtyard fire pit internet access media room package receiving

Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools. Let us be your gateway to fun and excitement in Concord.