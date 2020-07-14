Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed e-payments

Concord Pointe Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.



Concord Pointe has everything needed for your comfort and convenience. Each home is loaded with features designed to create the ideal lifestyle you deserve. Choose from our affordable and spacious two, three, and four bedroom floor plans which offer eat-in country kitchens with a pantry, white on white appliances, washer and dryer connections, and outside storage.



Take advantage of all the highly desirable community amenities we offer at Concord Pointe. Take a refreshing dip in our sparkling swimming pool after enjoying a game of basketball. Concord Pointe's service and community amenities will make coming home the best part of your day. Tour our photo gallery and see why Concord Pointe is the perfect place to call home!