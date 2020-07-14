All apartments in Concord
Find more places like Concord Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
Concord Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Concord Pointe

Open Now until 6pm
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW · (704) 946-5886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW, Concord, NC 28027

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3322 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Unit 4030 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4122 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,341

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1358 sqft

Unit 4126 · Avail. now

$1,341

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1358 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Concord Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
e-payments
Concord Pointe Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.

Concord Pointe has everything needed for your comfort and convenience. Each home is loaded with features designed to create the ideal lifestyle you deserve. Choose from our affordable and spacious two, three, and four bedroom floor plans which offer eat-in country kitchens with a pantry, white on white appliances, washer and dryer connections, and outside storage.

Take advantage of all the highly desirable community amenities we offer at Concord Pointe. Take a refreshing dip in our sparkling swimming pool after enjoying a game of basketball. Concord Pointe's service and community amenities will make coming home the best part of your day. Tour our photo gallery and see why Concord Pointe is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: 35lb weight restriction. Breed restrictions apply. Please stop by the leasing office for more details. If you have any further questions please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Concord Pointe have any available units?
Concord Pointe has 4 units available starting at $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does Concord Pointe have?
Some of Concord Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Concord Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Concord Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Concord Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Concord Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Concord Pointe offer parking?
No, Concord Pointe does not offer parking.
Does Concord Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Concord Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Concord Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Concord Pointe has a pool.
Does Concord Pointe have accessible units?
No, Concord Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Concord Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, Concord Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Concord Pointe?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with PoolConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity