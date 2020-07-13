All apartments in Concord
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Concord Flats

3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW · (704) 251-6672
Location

3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW, Concord, NC 28027

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3160E · Avail. Sep 10

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3175D · Avail. Oct 2

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 3180G · Avail. Aug 28

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Concord Flats.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Concord Flats is conveniently located in Concord, NC within 1 mile of I-85 and I-485, 10 minutes to the Concord Mills Mall, and 10 minutes to the Charlotte Motor Speedway.We offer spacious studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes, as well as great amenities too. Challenge yourself to an energizing workout in the fitness center. Go for a swim and lounge in the sun on the pool deck. Enjoy an afternoon picnic. Rest assured knowing that Concord Flats is professionally managed by Hawthorne Residential Partners. Come Live the Difference today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Concord Flats have any available units?
Concord Flats has 3 units available starting at $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does Concord Flats have?
Some of Concord Flats's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Concord Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Concord Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Concord Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Concord Flats is pet friendly.
Does Concord Flats offer parking?
Yes, Concord Flats offers parking.
Does Concord Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Concord Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Concord Flats have a pool?
Yes, Concord Flats has a pool.
Does Concord Flats have accessible units?
No, Concord Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Concord Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Concord Flats has units with dishwashers.
