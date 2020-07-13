Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Concord Flats is conveniently located in Concord, NC within 1 mile of I-85 and I-485, 10 minutes to the Concord Mills Mall, and 10 minutes to the Charlotte Motor Speedway.We offer spacious studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes, as well as great amenities too. Challenge yourself to an energizing workout in the fitness center. Go for a swim and lounge in the sun on the pool deck. Enjoy an afternoon picnic. Rest assured knowing that Concord Flats is professionally managed by Hawthorne Residential Partners. Come Live the Difference today!