Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet

BACK IN THE MARKET and totally refreshed with new tile floors in all bathrooms and laundry areas, new carpet and padding throughout the second floor including staircase, all minor repairs are done. MONTHLY RENT RATE INCLUDES FULL YARD MAINTENANCE :) Beautiful brick front Shea Madera model with 4 bedrooms and a bonus room! Huge kitchen, breakfast and great room make entertaining a breeze. Newer granite counters, Fenced, landscaped lot w/front irrigation.