9653 Waltham Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath single family home in desirable Highland Creek - Cabarrus County side. On a corner lot! Home features a open two story family room with fireplace. Kitchen with appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space. Tile floors. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower in master bath. Secondary bedrooms with ample closet space. Ceiling fans, window blinds, neutral carpet & colors throughout. Front porch, large fenced backyard & patio.