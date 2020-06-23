All apartments in Concord
Concord, NC
9653 Waltham Court
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:26 AM

9653 Waltham Court

9653 Waltham Court · No Longer Available
Concord
Highland Creek
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

9653 Waltham Court, Concord, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath single family home in desirable Highland Creek - Cabarrus County side. On a corner lot! Home features a open two story family room with fireplace. Kitchen with appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space. Tile floors. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower in master bath. Secondary bedrooms with ample closet space. Ceiling fans, window blinds, neutral carpet & colors throughout. Front porch, large fenced backyard & patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9653 Waltham Court have any available units?
9653 Waltham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 9653 Waltham Court have?
Some of 9653 Waltham Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9653 Waltham Court currently offering any rent specials?
9653 Waltham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9653 Waltham Court pet-friendly?
No, 9653 Waltham Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 9653 Waltham Court offer parking?
Yes, 9653 Waltham Court offers parking.
Does 9653 Waltham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9653 Waltham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9653 Waltham Court have a pool?
No, 9653 Waltham Court does not have a pool.
Does 9653 Waltham Court have accessible units?
No, 9653 Waltham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9653 Waltham Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9653 Waltham Court has units with dishwashers.
