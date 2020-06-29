All apartments in Concord
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:04 AM

9576 Mahland Court North West

9576 Mahland Court Northwest · (704) 701-9727
Location

9576 Mahland Court Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Moss Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, with a loft and bonus room, 3 bathroom house in Concord. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, Microwave, hardwood floors, community pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly (with additional pet fee of $300.00 per pet per year. Due at lease signing) Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $2,400/month rent. Applicant(s) must earn at least $75,000.00 annually combined to qualify. Must present 2019 W2's or 1099's and two most recent pay stubs. Please submit the application for consideration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9576 Mahland Court North West have any available units?
9576 Mahland Court North West has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 9576 Mahland Court North West have?
Some of 9576 Mahland Court North West's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9576 Mahland Court North West currently offering any rent specials?
9576 Mahland Court North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9576 Mahland Court North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 9576 Mahland Court North West is pet friendly.
Does 9576 Mahland Court North West offer parking?
Yes, 9576 Mahland Court North West offers parking.
Does 9576 Mahland Court North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9576 Mahland Court North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9576 Mahland Court North West have a pool?
Yes, 9576 Mahland Court North West has a pool.
Does 9576 Mahland Court North West have accessible units?
No, 9576 Mahland Court North West does not have accessible units.
Does 9576 Mahland Court North West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9576 Mahland Court North West has units with dishwashers.
