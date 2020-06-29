9576 Mahland Court North West

Amenities
Amazing 4 bedroom, with a loft and bonus room, 3 bathroom house in Concord. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, Microwave, hardwood floors, community pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly (with additional pet fee of $300.00 per pet per year. Due at lease signing) Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $2,400/month rent. Applicant(s) must earn at least $75,000.00 annually combined to qualify. Must present 2019 W2's or 1099's and two most recent pay stubs. Please submit the application for consideration.