Concord, NC
954 Old Charlotte Road
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM
954 Old Charlotte Road
954 Old Charlotte Road Southwest
No Longer Available
Location
954 Old Charlotte Road Southwest, Concord, NC 28027
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Large brick home with fireplace and large yard. Convenient to HWY 49 as well.
Directions: I-85N, Exit 58, 601S, R-Old Charlotte Rd.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5095532)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 954 Old Charlotte Road have any available units?
954 Old Charlotte Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
What amenities does 954 Old Charlotte Road have?
Some of 954 Old Charlotte Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 954 Old Charlotte Road currently offering any rent specials?
954 Old Charlotte Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 Old Charlotte Road pet-friendly?
No, 954 Old Charlotte Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 954 Old Charlotte Road offer parking?
Yes, 954 Old Charlotte Road offers parking.
Does 954 Old Charlotte Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 954 Old Charlotte Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 Old Charlotte Road have a pool?
No, 954 Old Charlotte Road does not have a pool.
Does 954 Old Charlotte Road have accessible units?
No, 954 Old Charlotte Road does not have accessible units.
Does 954 Old Charlotte Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 954 Old Charlotte Road has units with dishwashers.
