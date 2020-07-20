All apartments in Concord
941 Anchor Way Northeast
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:09 AM

941 Anchor Way Northeast

941 Anchor Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

941 Anchor Way Northeast, Concord, NC 28083
Harbour Towne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home conveniently located in Kannapolis features a covered front porch, main floor laundry, and an attached garage. On the first floor you will find the master bedroom, complete with its own bathroom and spacious closet, soaring ceilings in the living room, a half bath, and eat-in kitchen. Upstairs there are three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Home will be available May 14th.

Pets accepted on case by case basis. No Section 8. No smoking inside. $1295 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 5/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Anchor Way Northeast have any available units?
941 Anchor Way Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 941 Anchor Way Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
941 Anchor Way Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Anchor Way Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 941 Anchor Way Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 941 Anchor Way Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 941 Anchor Way Northeast offers parking.
Does 941 Anchor Way Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Anchor Way Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Anchor Way Northeast have a pool?
No, 941 Anchor Way Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 941 Anchor Way Northeast have accessible units?
No, 941 Anchor Way Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Anchor Way Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 941 Anchor Way Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 941 Anchor Way Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 941 Anchor Way Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
