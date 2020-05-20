858 Anchor Way Northeast

Amenities

pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located close to I-85 and nearby lakes! Walk in to a cozy open living area and galley style kitchen with nice appliances. Spacious bedrooms upstairs and a large yard outside with plenty of space for entertaining. Contact us today to schedule your tour!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.