Last updated April 13 2020 at 12:09 PM

858 Anchor Way Northeast

858 Anchor Way Northeast · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1562645
Location

858 Anchor Way Northeast, Concord, NC 28083
Harbour Towne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located close to I-85 and nearby lakes! Walk in to a cozy open living area and galley style kitchen with nice appliances. Spacious bedrooms upstairs and a large yard outside with plenty of space for entertaining. Contact us today to schedule your tour!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 Anchor Way Northeast have any available units?
858 Anchor Way Northeast has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 858 Anchor Way Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
858 Anchor Way Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 Anchor Way Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 858 Anchor Way Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 858 Anchor Way Northeast offer parking?
No, 858 Anchor Way Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 858 Anchor Way Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 858 Anchor Way Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 Anchor Way Northeast have a pool?
No, 858 Anchor Way Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 858 Anchor Way Northeast have accessible units?
No, 858 Anchor Way Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 858 Anchor Way Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 858 Anchor Way Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 858 Anchor Way Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 858 Anchor Way Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
