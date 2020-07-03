All apartments in Concord
855 Sunderland Rd SW
855 Sunderland Rd SW

855 Sunderland Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

855 Sunderland Road Southwest, Concord, NC 28027
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Sunderland Rd SW have any available units?
855 Sunderland Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 855 Sunderland Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
855 Sunderland Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 Sunderland Rd SW pet-friendly?
No, 855 Sunderland Rd SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 855 Sunderland Rd SW offer parking?
No, 855 Sunderland Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 855 Sunderland Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 Sunderland Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Sunderland Rd SW have a pool?
No, 855 Sunderland Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 855 Sunderland Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 855 Sunderland Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 855 Sunderland Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 Sunderland Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 855 Sunderland Rd SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 855 Sunderland Rd SW does not have units with air conditioning.

