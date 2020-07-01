Rent Calculator
807 Treva Anne Dr SW
807 Treva Anne Dr SW
807 Treva Anne Southwest Drive
·
Location
807 Treva Anne Southwest Drive, Concord, NC 28027
Yates Meadow
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning brick home in Concord featuring 4 bedrooms, bonus room, 2 car garage, all appliances, convenient location and much, much more. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 Treva Anne Dr SW have any available units?
807 Treva Anne Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
What amenities does 807 Treva Anne Dr SW have?
Some of 807 Treva Anne Dr SW's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 807 Treva Anne Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
807 Treva Anne Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Treva Anne Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Treva Anne Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 807 Treva Anne Dr SW offer parking?
Yes, 807 Treva Anne Dr SW offers parking.
Does 807 Treva Anne Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Treva Anne Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Treva Anne Dr SW have a pool?
No, 807 Treva Anne Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 807 Treva Anne Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 807 Treva Anne Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Treva Anne Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Treva Anne Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
