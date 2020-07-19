All apartments in Concord
Concord, NC
725 Cheswick Avenue
725 Cheswick Avenue

725 Cheswick Ave Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

725 Cheswick Ave Southwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Cheswick Avenue have any available units?
725 Cheswick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 725 Cheswick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
725 Cheswick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Cheswick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 725 Cheswick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 725 Cheswick Avenue offer parking?
No, 725 Cheswick Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 725 Cheswick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Cheswick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Cheswick Avenue have a pool?
No, 725 Cheswick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 725 Cheswick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 725 Cheswick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Cheswick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Cheswick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Cheswick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 Cheswick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
