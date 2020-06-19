All apartments in Concord
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:08 PM

722 Elizabeth Street Southwest

722 Elizabeth St SW · (704) 654-3317
Location

722 Elizabeth St SW, Concord, NC 28025
Barber Scotia College

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Elizabeth Street Southwest have any available units?
722 Elizabeth Street Southwest has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 722 Elizabeth Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
722 Elizabeth Street Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Elizabeth Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 Elizabeth Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 722 Elizabeth Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 722 Elizabeth Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 722 Elizabeth Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Elizabeth Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Elizabeth Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 722 Elizabeth Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 722 Elizabeth Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 722 Elizabeth Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Elizabeth Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 Elizabeth Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 722 Elizabeth Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 Elizabeth Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
