Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

714 Meridian Court Southwest

714 Meridian Court Southwest · (704) 741-3663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

714 Meridian Court Southwest, Concord, NC 28025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannaot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Meridian Court Southwest have any available units?
714 Meridian Court Southwest has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 714 Meridian Court Southwest have?
Some of 714 Meridian Court Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Meridian Court Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
714 Meridian Court Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Meridian Court Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Meridian Court Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 714 Meridian Court Southwest offer parking?
No, 714 Meridian Court Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 714 Meridian Court Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 Meridian Court Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Meridian Court Southwest have a pool?
No, 714 Meridian Court Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 714 Meridian Court Southwest have accessible units?
No, 714 Meridian Court Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Meridian Court Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Meridian Court Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 Meridian Court Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 Meridian Court Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
