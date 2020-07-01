All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 705 Sylvan Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
705 Sylvan Street Southwest
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

705 Sylvan Street Southwest

705 Sylvan St SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

705 Sylvan St SW, Concord, NC 28025
Barber Scotia College

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
This new construction home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. The home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! This pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Sylvan Street Southwest have any available units?
705 Sylvan Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 705 Sylvan Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
705 Sylvan Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Sylvan Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Sylvan Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 705 Sylvan Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 705 Sylvan Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 705 Sylvan Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Sylvan Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Sylvan Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 705 Sylvan Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 705 Sylvan Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 705 Sylvan Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Sylvan Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Sylvan Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Sylvan Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Sylvan Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College