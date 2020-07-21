All apartments in Concord
70 White Street Southwest
70 White Street Southwest

70 White Street South · No Longer Available
Location

70 White Street South, Concord, NC 28027
Hartsell School

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Nice remodeled 2 bed 1.5 bath in local location. All new paint and new flooring. Stainless steel appliances. Big rocking chair front porch. This one won't last long.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

