70 White Street South, Concord, NC 28027 Hartsell School
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice remodeled 2 bed 1.5 bath in local location. All new paint and new flooring. Stainless steel appliances. Big rocking chair front porch. This one won't last long. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 70 White Street Southwest have any available units?
70 White Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 70 White Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
70 White Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.