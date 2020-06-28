Freshly Renovated 2Br./1Ba, apartment move in ready! Laminate flooring throughout main living area, lawn maintenance included. Separate storage building available for additional $50/month. Landlord will consider small to medium pet only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 672 Faith Drive SW have any available units?
672 Faith Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 672 Faith Drive SW have?
Some of 672 Faith Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 672 Faith Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
672 Faith Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 672 Faith Drive SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 672 Faith Drive SW is pet friendly.
Does 672 Faith Drive SW offer parking?
No, 672 Faith Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 672 Faith Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 672 Faith Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 672 Faith Drive SW have a pool?
No, 672 Faith Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 672 Faith Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 672 Faith Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 672 Faith Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 672 Faith Drive SW has units with dishwashers.