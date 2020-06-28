672 Faith Drive SW

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freshly Renovated 2Br./1Ba, apartment move in ready! Laminate flooring throughout main living area, lawn maintenance included. Separate storage building available for additional $50/month. Landlord will consider small to medium pet only.