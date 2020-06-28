All apartments in Concord
Location

6616 Clarke Creek Parkway, Concord, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
University Area Rentals, From $1800 Monthly, - Property Id: 235804

- Many rental homes are available in this area that aren't found through other rental sites

- These homes are exclusive through the investment group I represent

- Monthly rents range from around $1800 up to around $3400 and are determined by the area or size of home

- Approval is based on your income

- Minimum requirement is a 1yr lease, 550 credit score, No evictions within last 3 years, No current bankruptcy, Min $60,000 total household yearly income, 2 months rent required for deposit, 30 to 35 day move in times

- Credit less than 550? Ask about FREE credit repair

- Call or Text 704-507-6123 for a FREE list of the available homes

- Kip Moore, Certified Rental Specialist
- 25 years local real estate experience
- Highgarden Real Estate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235804
Property Id 235804

(RLNE5613457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy have any available units?
6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy have?
Some of 6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy offer parking?
No, 6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy have a pool?
No, 6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
