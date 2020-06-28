6616 Clarke Creek Pkwy

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

University Area Rentals, From $1800 Monthly, - Property Id: 235804



- Many rental homes are available in this area that aren't found through other rental sites



- These homes are exclusive through the investment group I represent



- Monthly rents range from around $1800 up to around $3400 and are determined by the area or size of home



- Approval is based on your income



- Minimum requirement is a 1yr lease, 550 credit score, No evictions within last 3 years, No current bankruptcy, Min $60,000 total household yearly income, 2 months rent required for deposit, 30 to 35 day move in times



- Credit less than 550? Ask about FREE credit repair



- Call or Text 704-507-6123 for a FREE list of the available homes



- Kip Moore, Certified Rental Specialist

- 25 years local real estate experience

- Highgarden Real Estate

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235804

Property Id 235804



(RLNE5613457)