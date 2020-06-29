Rent Calculator
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
655 Faith Drive Southwest
Last updated December 16 2019 at 4:18 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
655 Faith Drive Southwest
655 Faith Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
655 Faith Drive Southwest, Concord, NC 28027
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2br 1bth. Eat-in Kitchen W/D connection, private balcony. Off street parking.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 655 Faith Drive Southwest have any available units?
655 Faith Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
Is 655 Faith Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
655 Faith Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Faith Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 655 Faith Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 655 Faith Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 655 Faith Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 655 Faith Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 Faith Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Faith Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 655 Faith Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 655 Faith Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 655 Faith Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Faith Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 Faith Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 655 Faith Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 655 Faith Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
