Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

643 Lancer Court Northwest

643 Lancer Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

643 Lancer Court Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Cabarrus Country Club

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well-maintained brick home with 3 beds, 2 baths, and aÂ fenced in back yard, new paint and a large lot. Must see today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Lancer Court Northwest have any available units?
643 Lancer Court Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 643 Lancer Court Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
643 Lancer Court Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Lancer Court Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 643 Lancer Court Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 643 Lancer Court Northwest offer parking?
No, 643 Lancer Court Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 643 Lancer Court Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 643 Lancer Court Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Lancer Court Northwest have a pool?
No, 643 Lancer Court Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 643 Lancer Court Northwest have accessible units?
No, 643 Lancer Court Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Lancer Court Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 643 Lancer Court Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 643 Lancer Court Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 643 Lancer Court Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

