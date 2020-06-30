Rent Calculator
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM
615 Hyde Park Dr NE
615 Hyde Park Drive Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
615 Hyde Park Drive Northeast, Concord, NC 28025
Amenities
granite counters
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
new construction
New Construction Town Home - Brand new construction 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths with laminate flooring.
(RLNE5551708)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 Hyde Park Dr NE have any available units?
615 Hyde Park Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
Is 615 Hyde Park Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
615 Hyde Park Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Hyde Park Dr NE pet-friendly?
No, 615 Hyde Park Dr NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 615 Hyde Park Dr NE offer parking?
No, 615 Hyde Park Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 615 Hyde Park Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Hyde Park Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Hyde Park Dr NE have a pool?
No, 615 Hyde Park Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 615 Hyde Park Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 615 Hyde Park Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Hyde Park Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Hyde Park Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Hyde Park Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Hyde Park Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.
