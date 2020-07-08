Rent Calculator
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
613 Hyde Park Drive NE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
613 Hyde Park Drive NE
613 Hyde Park Drive Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Concord
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Location
613 Hyde Park Drive Northeast, Concord, NC 28025
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful new construction!!
Luxious vinyl plank floors, granite countertops. Don't miss out on this jewel.
apply via www.mfpmanagement.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 613 Hyde Park Drive NE have any available units?
613 Hyde Park Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
What amenities does 613 Hyde Park Drive NE have?
Some of 613 Hyde Park Drive NE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 613 Hyde Park Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
613 Hyde Park Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Hyde Park Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 613 Hyde Park Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 613 Hyde Park Drive NE offer parking?
No, 613 Hyde Park Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 613 Hyde Park Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Hyde Park Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Hyde Park Drive NE have a pool?
No, 613 Hyde Park Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 613 Hyde Park Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 613 Hyde Park Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Hyde Park Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Hyde Park Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
