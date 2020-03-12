Rent Calculator
Home
Concord, NC
611 Dusty Lane
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM
611 Dusty Lane
611 Dusty Lane Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
611 Dusty Lane Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Apply at www.PropertyFrameworks.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 611 Dusty Lane have any available units?
611 Dusty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Concord, NC
.
What amenities does 611 Dusty Lane have?
Some of 611 Dusty Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 611 Dusty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
611 Dusty Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Dusty Lane pet-friendly?
No, 611 Dusty Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 611 Dusty Lane offer parking?
Yes, 611 Dusty Lane does offer parking.
Does 611 Dusty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Dusty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Dusty Lane have a pool?
No, 611 Dusty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 611 Dusty Lane have accessible units?
No, 611 Dusty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Dusty Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Dusty Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Dusty Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Dusty Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
