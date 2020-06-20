6064 Village Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027 Afton Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Townhome in afton village - Master down, minimal steps from front door to garage area. Walk to shops, dining and Dorton Park! Private courtyard between townhome and 2 car garage. Short term could be negotiated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6064 Village Drive have any available units?
6064 Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
Is 6064 Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6064 Village Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.