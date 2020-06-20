All apartments in Concord
6064 Village Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

6064 Village Drive

6064 Village Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6064 Village Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Afton Village

Amenities

garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Townhome in afton village - Master down, minimal steps from front door to garage area. Walk to shops, dining and Dorton Park! Private courtyard between townhome and 2 car garage.
Short term could be negotiated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6064 Village Drive have any available units?
6064 Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
Is 6064 Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6064 Village Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6064 Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6064 Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 6064 Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6064 Village Drive does offer parking.
Does 6064 Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6064 Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6064 Village Drive have a pool?
No, 6064 Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6064 Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 6064 Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6064 Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6064 Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6064 Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6064 Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
