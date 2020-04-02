All apartments in Concord
594 Spring St SW

594 Spring Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

594 Spring Street Southwest, Concord, NC 28025
Barber Scotia College

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled home in Concord. This home features hardwood floors, great location and much, much more. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 594 Spring St SW have any available units?
594 Spring St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 594 Spring St SW currently offering any rent specials?
594 Spring St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 594 Spring St SW pet-friendly?
No, 594 Spring St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 594 Spring St SW offer parking?
No, 594 Spring St SW does not offer parking.
Does 594 Spring St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 594 Spring St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 594 Spring St SW have a pool?
No, 594 Spring St SW does not have a pool.
Does 594 Spring St SW have accessible units?
No, 594 Spring St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 594 Spring St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 594 Spring St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 594 Spring St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 594 Spring St SW does not have units with air conditioning.

