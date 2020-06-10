All apartments in Concord
5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:04 PM

5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest

5828 Birchfield Ln NW · No Longer Available
Location

5828 Birchfield Ln NW, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.?
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest have any available units?
5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest offer parking?
No, 5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5828 Birchfield Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
