Concord, NC
5544 Lemley Road Northwest
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 PM

5544 Lemley Road Northwest

5544 Lemley Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5544 Lemley Road Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5544 Lemley Road Northwest have any available units?
5544 Lemley Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 5544 Lemley Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
5544 Lemley Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5544 Lemley Road Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 5544 Lemley Road Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 5544 Lemley Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 5544 Lemley Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 5544 Lemley Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5544 Lemley Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5544 Lemley Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 5544 Lemley Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 5544 Lemley Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 5544 Lemley Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5544 Lemley Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5544 Lemley Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5544 Lemley Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5544 Lemley Road Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
