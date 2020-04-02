Rent Calculator
538 Goldmoor Drive
538 Goldmoor Drive
538 Goldmoor Drive Northeast
No Longer Available
Location
538 Goldmoor Drive Northeast, Concord, NC 28025
Overbrook
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Concord! Huge rooms with hardwood floors and updated bathrooms. Nice deck overlooking a large backyard. Carport. Great in town location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 538 Goldmoor Drive have any available units?
538 Goldmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
What amenities does 538 Goldmoor Drive have?
Some of 538 Goldmoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 538 Goldmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
538 Goldmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Goldmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 538 Goldmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 538 Goldmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 538 Goldmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 538 Goldmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Goldmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Goldmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 538 Goldmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 538 Goldmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 538 Goldmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Goldmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 Goldmoor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
