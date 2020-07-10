All apartments in Concord
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

52 Sunderland Road Southwest

52 Sunderland Road Southwest
Location

52 Sunderland Road Southwest, Concord, NC 28027
Hartsell School

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THIS PROPERTY HAS AN APPROVED APPLICATION.

Newly remodeled apartment close to downtown Concord.
Includes stove & refrigerator.
This apartment has central heat and air.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Sunderland Road Southwest have any available units?
52 Sunderland Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Sunderland Road Southwest have?
Some of 52 Sunderland Road Southwest's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Sunderland Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
52 Sunderland Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Sunderland Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 52 Sunderland Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 52 Sunderland Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 52 Sunderland Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 52 Sunderland Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Sunderland Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Sunderland Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 52 Sunderland Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 52 Sunderland Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 52 Sunderland Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Sunderland Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Sunderland Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

