52 Sunderland Road Southwest, Concord, NC 28027 Hartsell School
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THIS PROPERTY HAS AN APPROVED APPLICATION.
Newly remodeled apartment close to downtown Concord. Includes stove & refrigerator. This apartment has central heat and air. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 52 Sunderland Road Southwest have any available units?
52 Sunderland Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Sunderland Road Southwest have?
Some of 52 Sunderland Road Southwest's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Sunderland Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
52 Sunderland Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.