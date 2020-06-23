Rent Calculator
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
5173 Wheat Drive SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5173 Wheat Drive SW
5173 Wheat Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Concord, NC
Location
5173 Wheat Drive Southwest, Concord, NC 28027
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Ranch home with 3 beds, 2 baths, Island in Kitchen, Pantry, Large Yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5173 Wheat Drive SW have any available units?
5173 Wheat Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Concord, NC
.
What amenities does 5173 Wheat Drive SW have?
Some of 5173 Wheat Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 5173 Wheat Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
5173 Wheat Drive SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5173 Wheat Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 5173 Wheat Drive SW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 5173 Wheat Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 5173 Wheat Drive SW does offer parking.
Does 5173 Wheat Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5173 Wheat Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5173 Wheat Drive SW have a pool?
No, 5173 Wheat Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 5173 Wheat Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 5173 Wheat Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5173 Wheat Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5173 Wheat Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 5173 Wheat Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5173 Wheat Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
