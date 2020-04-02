503 Spring Street SW

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking recently renovated extra storage

1Bed/1Ba Duplex close to Downtown Concord Fully Renovated with Laundry Room on Site - 1 Bed 1 Bath Duplex located close to Downtown Concord on a corner and parking directly beside back door in a very nice neighborhood. The unit was completely renovated recently with very nice features including cabinets, granite, tile backsplash and tile in the bathroom. The unit is very nice and is a must see.



Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com



Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.



Overcash Real Estate we also offer self storage in Kannapolis/Concord area. While moving let us provide your storage needs. We provide inside and outside storage, 24 hr. access, 2 convenient locations, fully gated, code keyed access and will honor any competitors specials.



http://www.kannapolisstorage.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5049997)