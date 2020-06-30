All apartments in Concord
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:30 AM

475 Saint James Street Northwest

475 St James St Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

475 St James St Northwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home, with original hardwood floors. Conveniently located, on a quiet road just minutes from downtown Concord and Hwy 29.

No Section 8. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No smoking inside. $825 security deposit, and $250/pet non-refundable deposit plus $25 per month; if applicable is required before move in.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $825

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Saint James Street Northwest have any available units?
475 Saint James Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 475 Saint James Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
475 Saint James Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Saint James Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 475 Saint James Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 475 Saint James Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 475 Saint James Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 475 Saint James Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 Saint James Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Saint James Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 475 Saint James Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 475 Saint James Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 475 Saint James Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Saint James Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 Saint James Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 475 Saint James Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 Saint James Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

