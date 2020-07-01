Rent Calculator
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
4721 Morehead Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:24 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4721 Morehead Road
4721 Morehead Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4721 Morehead Road, Concord, NC 28027
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Fully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath speedway condominium. ** Need to be out during race (10 days in May/5 days in October)
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4721 Morehead Road have any available units?
4721 Morehead Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
Is 4721 Morehead Road currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Morehead Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Morehead Road pet-friendly?
No, 4721 Morehead Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 4721 Morehead Road offer parking?
No, 4721 Morehead Road does not offer parking.
Does 4721 Morehead Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Morehead Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Morehead Road have a pool?
No, 4721 Morehead Road does not have a pool.
Does 4721 Morehead Road have accessible units?
No, 4721 Morehead Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Morehead Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 Morehead Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4721 Morehead Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4721 Morehead Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
