466 Spring St North West

466 Spring St NW · No Longer Available
Location

466 Spring St NW, Concord, NC 28025
Logan

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 units available. 464 & 466 Spring St. Each unit has the same floor plan. Newly remodeled units. New paint & new flooring. Washer & dryer hook ups. 2 pet maximum with pet deposit. Corner lot .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 466 Spring St North West have any available units?
466 Spring St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 466 Spring St North West currently offering any rent specials?
466 Spring St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Spring St North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 466 Spring St North West is pet friendly.
Does 466 Spring St North West offer parking?
No, 466 Spring St North West does not offer parking.
Does 466 Spring St North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 Spring St North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Spring St North West have a pool?
No, 466 Spring St North West does not have a pool.
Does 466 Spring St North West have accessible units?
No, 466 Spring St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Spring St North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 466 Spring St North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 466 Spring St North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 Spring St North West does not have units with air conditioning.

