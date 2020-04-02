Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Concord
Find more places like
466 Spring St North West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
466 Spring St North West
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:34 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
466 Spring St North West
466 Spring St NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
466 Spring St NW, Concord, NC 28025
Logan
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 units available. 464 & 466 Spring St. Each unit has the same floor plan. Newly remodeled units. New paint & new flooring. Washer & dryer hook ups. 2 pet maximum with pet deposit. Corner lot .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Similar Listings
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 466 Spring St North West have any available units?
466 Spring St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
Is 466 Spring St North West currently offering any rent specials?
466 Spring St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Spring St North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 466 Spring St North West is pet friendly.
Does 466 Spring St North West offer parking?
No, 466 Spring St North West does not offer parking.
Does 466 Spring St North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 Spring St North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Spring St North West have a pool?
No, 466 Spring St North West does not have a pool.
Does 466 Spring St North West have accessible units?
No, 466 Spring St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Spring St North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 466 Spring St North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 466 Spring St North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 Spring St North West does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Concord 1 Bedrooms
Concord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with Balcony
Concord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Rock Hill, SC
High Point, NC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Asheboro, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Cabarrus Country Club
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Guilford College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College