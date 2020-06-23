All apartments in Concord
4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest

4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
WOW! 4 BR + HUGE Bonus Rm! Master Suite w/Sitting Rm on Main. Wide-Plank Hardwoods Entire 1st Flr. Gorgeous Kitchen w/Granite Ctrs, Tile Backsplash, Maple Cabs, SS Appl Open to 2-Story Family Room & Custom Paver Patio! Upgraded Lights, Ceiling Fans & 2" Blinds Thruout. Decorative Moldings & Trey Ceilings. Prof Landscaped Yard. Nice Size Secondary BR's. Large Bonus provides Great Flex Space! New Neutral Paint. Prof Landscaped Yard. Walk-In Storage.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest have any available units?
4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest have?
Some of 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest offer parking?
No, 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4619 Dunhill Lane Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
