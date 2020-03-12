Very nice colonial ranch. Beautiful den area, large living room and a marvelous bonus area w/work space, sink, laundry and tremendous storage. Great location-close to schools, downtown Concord and much more..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 433 Winfield Boulevard have any available units?
433 Winfield Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 433 Winfield Boulevard have?
Some of 433 Winfield Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Winfield Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
433 Winfield Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.