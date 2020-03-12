All apartments in Concord
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM

433 Winfield Boulevard

433 Winfield Boulevard Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

433 Winfield Boulevard Southeast, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Very nice colonial ranch. Beautiful den area, large living room and a marvelous bonus area w/work space, sink, laundry and tremendous storage. Great location-close to schools, downtown Concord and much more..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Winfield Boulevard have any available units?
433 Winfield Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 433 Winfield Boulevard have?
Some of 433 Winfield Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Winfield Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
433 Winfield Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Winfield Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 433 Winfield Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 433 Winfield Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 433 Winfield Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 433 Winfield Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 Winfield Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Winfield Boulevard have a pool?
No, 433 Winfield Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 433 Winfield Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 433 Winfield Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Winfield Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 Winfield Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 433 Winfield Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 Winfield Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
