4192 Pegwell Avenue SW
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

4192 Pegwell Avenue SW

4192 Pegwell Ave SW · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4192 Pegwell Ave SW, Concord, NC 28025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4192 Pegwell Avenue, Concord, NC 28025 Concord NC · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1493 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,493 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5827513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW have any available units?
4192 Pegwell Avenue SW has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW have?
Some of 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
4192 Pegwell Avenue SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW does offer parking.
Does 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW have a pool?
Yes, 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW has a pool.
Does 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4192 Pegwell Avenue SW has units with air conditioning.
